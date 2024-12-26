DeSean Jackson finalizing deal to become latest ex-NFL star to land college head coaching job: report

Another former NFL star will be leading a college program in 2025.

DeSean Jackson, the dynamic wide receiver who spent 15 years in the NFL, winning one Super Bowl and making three Pro Bowls, appears to be heading to Delaware State to become its next head coach.

Jackson and the school are reportedly finalizing an agreement, according to ESPN.

"He did an on-campus interview in recent days, and the sides are expected to come together in the near future," the report says.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

ESPN adds that Jackson has always wanted to coach at an HBCU program, and Delaware State will fulfill that dream for him.

Jackson retired from the NFL in 2023, but he wasn’t away from the game long. He was coaching at Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, California, as an assistant throughout the 2024 season.

2024 NFL MVP RACE, ODDS: LAMAR JACKSON CLOSES IN ON ALLEN AFTER HISTORIC NIGHT

Jackson will get a crack at leading a program, a Hornets group that went 1-11 in 2024.

Jackson is the latest notable former NFL star to join the collegiate ranks. Michael Vick, a former Philadelphia Eagle like Jackson, accepted the head coaching role at Norfolk State.

Bill Belichick became the next head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, a shocking development considering he’s never been a college coach during his illustrious career.

Deion Sanders made the leap to coaching in college with Jackson State before transforming the Colorado Buffaloes the past two seasons.

Jackson played his last NFL season with the Baltimore Ravens, catching nine passes for 153 yards in seven games. But many remember him from his days torching defenses with the Eagles, making all three of his Pro Bowls with the Eagles from 2008-13.

Through those eight seasons, Jackson recorded 6,512 receiving yards and 35 touchdowns, many of which left defenses in the dust. He was also involved in one of the most memorable special teams plays in league history with the "Miracle at the Meadowlands II," returning a punt against the New York Giants as time expired to win a game, capping a fourth-quarter comeback from a 31-10 deficit.

Jackson later played for the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders before that final year in Baltimore.

Jackson finished his career catching 641 passes for 11,263 yards and 58 touchdowns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.