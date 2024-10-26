Derek Jeter scrutinizes Aaron Boone's decision to remove Gerrit Cole from World Series Game 1

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was scrutinized for a handful of decisions in the team’s Game 1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series on Friday night.

While using Nestor Cortes in a big spot in the 10th inning with the bases loaded and using Oswaldo Cabrera as a defensive replacement after Jasson Dominguez pinch-ran for Gleyber Torres were two moves under fire, Derek Jeter took a different route on the FOX broadcast.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jeter put Boone’s decision to remove Gerrit Cole from his start under the microscope.

"I know we talk about this all the time, and I don’t want to be one of these guys that say, ‘Back in the day when we played.’ But when we were playing the Mets in 2000, Al Leiter pitched Game 6. He threw 140-something pitches — 140-something pitches," Jeter said.

"Gerrit Cole was dominating this game. He was dominating the game. And if you take him out after 88 pitches for I don’t know what reason, it’s a domino effect on not only this game tonight, tomorrow’s game and the rest of this series. I just think when you have someone that’s dealing like Gerrit Cole was dealing tonight, you leave him out there as long as you can.

FOLLOW GAME 2 OF THE WORLD SERIES ON FOX SPORTS

Cole pitched six innings and allowed one run on four hits. He was removed in the seventh inning for Clay Holmes after Teoscar Hernandez singled.

Cortes was the one who eventually let up the walk-off grand slam to Freddie Freeman. Boone defended the decision to put him into the game even as he hadn’t pitched since Sept. 18.

Cortes threw two pitches.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I knew with one out there, it would be tough to double up Shohei if Tim Hill gets him on the ground, and then Mookie behind him is a tough matchup there," Boone said, via the New York Post. "So I felt convicted with Nestor in that spot."