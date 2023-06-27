Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders
Published

Derek Carr reveals last straw in Raiders relationship: 'Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over'

Carr spent 9 seasons with the Raiders

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Derek Carr opened up Saturday about his departure from the Las Vegas Raiders after nine years with the organization and revealed what the last straw was for him.

Carr told the Fresno Bee that regardless of the benching, his relationship with the team was already beyond repair even if Las Vegas would have met the veteran quarterback halfway.

Derek Carr yells

Derek Carr, #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders, celebrates after passing for a touchdown during an NFL football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over. Once they made her cry, that was out," the four-time Pro Bowler told the outlet. "But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it. But the way it worked out and the timing of things, I was just ... it was time for me to move on. But who knows? You never know what will happen."

Carr was stripped of the starting job following a three-point Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jarrett Stidham started the final two games – both of which the Raiders lost.

Derek Carr throws

Derek Carr, #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders, throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Dec. 24, 2022 in Pittsburgh. (Gaelen Morse/Getty Images)

Carr told the Fresno Bee he was angry over the way things ended in Las Vegas.

"I was, for lack of a better term, I was very upset; I was mad," he said. "You spend nine years in a place, you have all the records, and you can play at a high level and for something to get in the way, whether it was whatever reason, money related or whatever, injury related, I would have said I don't even want the money, just to play two more times in front of our fans. 

"I didn't get that opportunity. So, it definitely lit a fire inside me to keep going."

Carr lamented that he did not win more games but noted that between 2014 and 2022, he had about six head coaches and four offensive coordinators.

Derek Carr speaks to reporters

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr speaks to members of the media after signing a four-year contract with the Saints at New Orleans Saints Indoor Practice Facility on March 11, 2023 in New Orleans. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

In 142 games with the Raiders, Carr had 35,222 passing yards with 217 touchdown passes. He was 63-79 in those games. He joined the New Orleans Saints in the offseason.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.