Derek Carr already being recruited by NFL players as he enters free agency

The Las Vegas Raiders made Derek Carr’s release on Tuesday, meaning he is set to become the top free agent quarterback on the market. And better yet, he doesn’t have to wait until the legal tampering period to begin talking to teams.

So Carr and his team can hit the ground running, talking to any organization he chooses. Players on those teams are also wasting no time starting their recruitment process.

Two players from a couple quarterback-needy teams — the New York Jets and New Orleans Saints — took to Twitter to begin a conversation with the veteran signal caller.

First, it was Saints Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Jordan, who didn’t want to use social media anytime soon. But he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to hit up Carr.

"I know I said adios to social media but @derekcarrqb I know it may be too soon but it’s also Valentine’s Day are you [sic] are you trynna swap out black and silver and fall in luv with BLACK & GOLD?" Jordan wrote with a laughing and hand-heart emoji.

He even found a jersey swap of Carr wearing the Saints’ threads, and captioned it "Hmmmmmm….."

But Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner, who was just named the Defensive Rookie of the Year last week, wanted to get the Jets in Carr’s mind.

"Aye @derekcarrqb, you remember your last words before I left the ProBowl ? No need for a response; I’m just asking," he wrote.

Now that’s interesting: Could Gardner be suggesting that Carr told him of his interest while they were together in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl?

Gang Green will certainly look into Carr to fill their quarterback void, but the Saints are one step ahead. Carr already visited with them after the Raiders granted permission for him to speak to other teams.

New Orleans also reportedly had a trade package ready for the Raiders, but Carr told Las Vegas that he wouldn’t sign off on any trade — he had a no-trade clause in his contract — which forced his release.

The Saints still remain interested, but they are expected to have competition from teams like the Jets, Tennessee Titans and others.

Carr’s free agent journey is just beginning, but the love around the league is already starting to show.