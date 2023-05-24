Deputies perform welfare check on Grizzlies' Ja Morant following cryptic social media posts

Memphis Grizzlies embattled point guard Ja Morant’s cryptic social media posts, which have since been deleted, led deputies to perform a welfare check on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Fox News Digital that, after the social media posts and receiving inquiries about Morant, deputies went to the star’s home to check on him.

"Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies checked on Ja Morant at his residence this morning and he is fine. He advised us that he is taking a break from social media," the spokesman said.

Morant’s Instagram Stories caused concern when he posted pictures of his mother, father and daughter, showcasing his love for them, and then posted a fourth story that was captioned "Bye." with a picture of him doing an interview on the court.

Morant has been in bad spotlight yet again after his latest incident where he displayed a firearm on social media. Morant’s friend, Davonte Pack, who has been involved in off-court incidents in the past, was doing an Instagram Live and Morant was seen briefly flashing the firearm before Pack quickly moved the camera away.

The Grizzlies immediately suspended Morant from all team activities as they awaited the NBA’s investigation on the matter. Commissioner Adam Silver told ESPN on NBA Draft Lottery night that he expects the worst, though the investigation was still ongoing.

"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do," Morant said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. "My words may not mean much right now, but I take full responsibility for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

Morant was suspended this past season after a previous incident at a Denver nightclub where he was flashing a firearm on his own Instagram Live. He ended up entering a Florida clinic for stress management following that instance, while meeting with Silver, who said Morant seemed remorseful.

"I’ve just got to be better with my decision-making," Morant said.

The league has yet to make a decision regarding Morant’s recent incident, though many sports personalities, including Shannon Sharpe, Cam Newton and more, have said their piece about Morant’s actions this year.

Morant was named an All-Star for the second consecutive year during the 2022-23 regular season. He averaged 26.2 points per game with 8.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds over 61 games.

Morant’s performances were a key reason the Grizzlies landed the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference Playoffs, however LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers upset them in the first round, ending their season in six games.

