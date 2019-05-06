Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic breaks mic after Game 4 win over Portland Trail Blazers

Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic put on a dominating playoff performance Sunday, with the Portland Trail Blazers unable to handle the star center -- but one of the more memorable moments occurred after the game when it became clear Jokic couldn't handle the mic.

Jokic, who scored 21 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded 11 assists in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals, had more trouble with the mic during his postgame media session than with anyone trying to defend him at the Moda Center.

NUGGETS EVEN SERIES WITH BLAZERS AT 2 WITH 116-112 VICTORY

Jokic’s reaction to breaking the mic was priceless.

The Nuggets bounced back with a 116-112 victory over the Trail Blazers only a day after a heartbreaking four-overtime thriller in which Jokic played 64 minutes.

The two teams, tied 2-2, square off again in Game 5 on Tuesday.