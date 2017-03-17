Expand / Collapse search
©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Published
Last Update March 17, 2017

Denny Hamlin fan gets tattoo of driver's signature on his arm

By Tom Jensen | FoxSports
Sep 18, 2016; Joliet, IL, USA; Sprint Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) before the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 400 at Chicagoland Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR fans have a lot of ways to show their devotion to their favorite driver: T-shirts, bumper stickers, hats and signs being high on the list.

But when you want to prove you're truly a devoted fan, what better way than to make it permanent?

Check out this Denny Hamlin fan, who got his favorite driver's autograph and then went all in and had it replicated in ink on his bicep.

Yeah, that's dedication and telling the world who your driver is.