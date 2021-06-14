Denmark's Christian Eriksen vows he 'won't give up' after scary Euro 2020 episode

Denmark soccer star Christian Eriksen said in a statement Monday he was feeling better after collapsing on the field during a Euro 2020 matchup against Finland over the weekend.

Eriksen thanked fans for their support while it was still unclear why he suffered an on-field medical incident during the matchup. The midfielder’s remarks were released through his agent to Italy’s Gazzetta dello Sport. Eriksen plays for Inter Milan of Serie A in Italy.

"Thank you, I won't give up. I feel better now - but I want to understand what's happened. I want to say thank you all for what you did for me," the statement read.

Denmark’s team doctor Morten Boesen said Sunday that Eriksen "was gone" before being resuscitated with a defibrillator. He was given lengthy medical treatment before regaining consciousness.

"He was gone. And we did cardiac resuscitation. And it was cardiac arrest," Boesen said. "How close were we? I don’t know. We got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast."

Team officials said Eriksen was in stable condition at a Copenhagen hospital and had spoken to teammates via video link.

Boesen said he was still unsure what caused the collapse.

"I’m not (a) cardiologist, so the details about why it happened and further, I will leave to the experts," he said, adding Eriksen may not have survived if it wasn’t for the top-notch medical equipment on hand.

The Euro 2020 matchup was suspended for about 90 minutes. Finland won 1-0.

Denmark plays again Thursday in Belgium.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.