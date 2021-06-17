Denmark, Belgium applaud Christian Eriksen during Euro 2020 match

Denmark’s matchup against Belgium in the European Championship on Thursday came to a halt in the 10th minute as players and fans took a moment to clap and cheer for Christian Eriksen, who is recovering from a cardiac episode.

Danish fans filled the stadium and held a banner that read "All of Denmark is with you, Christian."

Eriksen collapsed during Denmark’s first match in the Euro 2020 last weekend. He was presumed to be "gone" until medical personnel used a defibrillator on him.

The Danish soccer federation said earlier Thursday that Eriksen will be fitted with an ICD – implantable cardioverter-defibrillator – to monitor his heart rhythm.

"This device is necessary after a cardiac attack due to rhythm disturbances," the federation said. "Christian has accepted the solution and the plan has moreover been confirmed by specialists nationally and internationally who all recommend the same treatment. We encourage everybody to give Christian and his family peace and privacy the following time."

The ICD can monitor a heartbeat and send electrical pulses to restore normal rhythm if necessary.

Eriksen is recovering in a Copenhagen hospital. He sent out a thank you message earlier in the week.

"Hello everyone, Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family," he wrote.

"I'm fine – under the circumstances. I still have to go through some examinations at the hospital, but I feel okay.

"Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches. Play for all of Denmark."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.