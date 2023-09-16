Deion Sanders trolls Colorado State's Jim Norvell with epic preview of postgame handshake

The back-and-forth between Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell continued on Saturday afternoon just hours before their heavily anticipated game, when Sanders offered a preview of what their post-game handshake will look like.

Sanders appeared on FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff" and the topic of conversation surrounded his ongoing feud with Norvell, which seemingly began when the Colorado State football coach took a dig at Sanders’ signature look.

"I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder," Norvell said on his radio show Wednesday. "I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me."

DEION SANDERS GIVES COLORADO PLAYERS SUNGLASSES TO CONTINUE FEUD WITH COLORADO STATE'S JAY NORVELL

Sanders took the dig and ran with it, gifting his whole team a pair of sunglasses on Friday.

On Saturday, he took it one step further.

"What’s that handshake going to be like after you whoop Colorado State in the middle of the field? No handshake or any handshake," former NFL running back Mark Ingram II asked.

Sanders responded by taking off his hat and sunglasses, and extending his hand with a priceless glare.

Sanders later got the "Big Noon Kickoff" crowd involved when he called out Norvell for talking "about my mama."

"What is it today? It’s . . . " Sanders said, gesturing toward the crowd, who responded, "Personal!"

"He talked about my mama, so it’s what?"

"Personal!"

Norvell made an attempt to clarify his remarks on social media late Friday night, saying in response to a clip of ESPN’s Rece Davis defending the remark that his comments had only been meant to fire up his own team.

"With all the media involved with this game, not one reporter asked me about my comments," Norvell wrote on X. "One guy got it. I wanted to send a message to our players and how we run our program."