College Football

Deion Sanders trolls Colorado State's Jim Norvell with epic preview of postgame handshake

Colorado (2-0), takes on Colorado State (0-1) on Saturday night

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The back-and-forth between Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado State coach Jay Norvell continued on Saturday afternoon just hours before their heavily anticipated game, when Sanders offered a preview of what their post-game handshake will look like. 

Sanders appeared on FOX Sports’ "Big Noon Kickoff" and the topic of conversation surrounded his ongoing feud with Norvell, which seemingly began when the Colorado State football coach took a dig at Sanders’ signature look. 

Jay Norvell coaches against Washington State

Colorado State Rams head coach Jay Norvell during the Washington State Cougars versus the Colorado State Rams on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington.  (Oliver McKenna/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"I sat down with ESPN today and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder," Norvell said on his radio show Wednesday. "I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off and I said ‘When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off.’ That’s what my mother taught me."

DEION SANDERS GIVES COLORADO PLAYERS SUNGLASSES TO CONTINUE FEUD WITH COLORADO STATE'S JAY NORVELL

Sanders took the dig and ran with it, gifting his whole team a pair of sunglasses on Friday. 

On Saturday, he took it one step further. 

"What’s that handshake going to be like after you whoop Colorado State in the middle of the field? No handshake or any handshake," former NFL running back Mark Ingram II asked. 

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the set of ESPN College GameDay prior to the game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. (Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports)

Sanders responded by taking off his hat and sunglasses, and extending his hand with a priceless glare. 

Sanders later got the "Big Noon Kickoff" crowd involved when he called out Norvell for talking "about my mama." 

"What is it today? It’s . . . " Sanders said, gesturing toward the crowd, who responded, "Personal!"

"He talked about my mama, so it’s what?" 

"Personal!" 

Deion Sanders yells from the sidelinessidelines

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders yells from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against TCU Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Fort Worth, Texas.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Norvell made an attempt to clarify his remarks on social media late Friday night, saying in response to a clip of ESPN’s Rece Davis defending the remark that his comments had only been meant to fire up his own team.

"With all the media involved with this game, not one reporter asked me about my comments," Norvell wrote on X. "One guy got it. I wanted to send a message to our players and how we run our program."

The No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes will attempt to go 3-0 after Saturday night’s 10 p.m. ET kickoff against Colorado state.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.