Deion Sanders dismisses notion of leaving Colorado for NFL gig after undefeated start: ‘I would never do that’

Deion Sanders has made a splash in the world of college football , leading his No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes to an undefeated record through Week 2 after the team managed only one win last season.

His impressive turnaround has left some speculating about whether the two-time Super Bowl champion could make his return to the NFL, now as a coach.

Sanders answered that question bluntly on Friday: "I would never do that."

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Sanders made it clear that he has no intentions of taking his coaching skills to the NFL, suggesting that the exorbitant salaries some players earn make them difficult to coach.

"I love college [football]. I love that the young men are still impressionable, they’re not so financially wealthy that they can’t hear you," Sanders began. "At the next level, some of these guys make so much money they can’t hear – they can’t hear or they can’t see the things that they need to see and hear."

"I would have a hard time motivating a man that makes upwards of $20 or $30 and sometimes $40 million to go out there and do your job," he continued. "I got a problem with that."

Sanders also noted that his style of coaching might not mesh well with the NFL.

"I would start with 53 and come out of the locker room at halftime with about 38."

Sanders has brought more than 80 new players into the program and led the Buffaloes to a No. 18 ranking – the same team that finished with a 1-11 record just a year earlier. Colorado opened the season with an upset at TCU over the national runners-up and then walloped Nebraska last weekend.

For Sanders, Colorado is where it's at, and it's a place he had never envisioned himself being, at least initially.

"I absolutely love it [here]. You know me, I’m a southern guy with southern swag, I would have never fathomed that I would be here in Colorado, but thank God that God chose this place for me, because this is unbelievable."

"This is something – I would have never said ‘You know what, I’m going to Colorado.’ It’s no way in the world I would’ve said that. But I love every minute of it," he continued.

Colorado hosts Colorado State on Saturday night, followed by two big games at Oregon and against USC.

