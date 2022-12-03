Expand / Collapse search
Colorado Buffaloes
Published

Deion Sanders ‘preparing’ to become next head coach at Colorado: report

Jackson State is 11-0 in Sanders' third season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
It appears that it’s "Prime Time" in Boulder, Colorado. 

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is preparing to become the next head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, according to ESPN. 

JSU head football coach Deion "Prime" Sanders talks with ESPN commentators during the pre-game show prior to the start of the Jackson State Tigers and Southern University Jaguars NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi. 

JSU head football coach Deion "Prime" Sanders talks with ESPN commentators during the pre-game show prior to the start of the Jackson State Tigers and Southern University Jaguars NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022, in Jackson, Mississippi.  (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Sanders and his team have been making calls to potential staff members and one player in the transfer portal as he gets ready to take the job. 

The support staff in Boulder have been preparing for Sanders to arrive over the weekend, though nothing official has been said to the staff, according to the report. 

 Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders warms up his team before the start of the first home game of the season against conference rival Grambling State University.

 Coach Deion "Prime" Sanders warms up his team before the start of the first home game of the season against conference rival Grambling State University. (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

"They're not doing a great job of hiding this," said a staff source, according to ESPN. "If he backs out of this deal, it would be a huge problem for Colorado."

Sanders is getting his team ready for the SWAC championship game on Saturday against Southern as he attempts to get his Tigers to 12-0. He is expected to inform his team, shortly after the game, that he’ll be taking the Colorado job. 

Earlier in the week, Sanders confirmed a Fox Sports report stating that he had been offered the head coaching position at Colorado. 

"The report is true," Sanders said Monday, according to HBCU Legends. 

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media and fans after defeating Florida A&amp;M, 7-6, during the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. 

Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media and fans after defeating Florida A&amp;M, 7-6, during the Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium on Sept. 5, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida.  (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Colorado program has fallen on hard times, and it fired head coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start to the season. The Buffs ended their 2022 campaign 1-8 in the Pac-12 and were blown out by Utah in their final game, 63-21. 

Sanders’ hiring would immediately make the Buffs a relevant program again.  

Sanders has revitalized the Jackson State program, leading the Tigers to a record of 26-5 in his three seasons as head coach of the FCS program. 

