Deion Sanders praises Shedeur’s postgame faith stance amid backlash against Browns rookie

Shedeur Sanders was ecstatic after winning his first career start for the Cleveland Browns Sunday, but his postgame news conference led to some social media vitriol.

Sanders was speaking to a CBS Sports reporter after the 24-10 victory and showcased his trademark confidence while discussing his performance.

"It’s amazing, you know, off of one week of practice. This is one week of practice," he said, smiling. "So, imagine what a full offseason would look like. It gets dangerous. But it’s just one week of practice, so I’m truly thankful that everything happened."

That comment from Sanders was viewed as arrogant by some X users, including one who said, "This is one reason why many people aren’t very interested in rooting for Shedeur.

"He talks like his dad, without having the résumé & skill set to back it up. Humility would go a long way," the user added.

Sanders’ father, Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, appeared to catch wind of the talk about his son after the game, which he attended at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

He quote-tweeted a separate video from his son’s interview, adding some more context. Shedeur tapped into his faith with a previous answer.

"God was the only way I was able to get through it. It was great," Shedeur said. "Two days ago, we all had a big conversation in the locker room, you know, just about God and just our purpose. I’m just thankful. This ain’t me, this is nothing but God’s work. He’s the only one that allows me to continue to play, continue to keep going, continue to do that. It’s a lot of people that are not in great situations that, you know, don’t have everything. But you have to lean on him, have to count on him for everything."

"Coach Prime" simply wrote, "Thank u Jesus," after watching his son go 11-for-20 for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Shedeur said entered the game without feeling any nerves, noting it was the hard work during the week that allowed him to play free.

"Like I said, before going into the game, I didn’t feel nerves. I didn’t feel anything," he explained. "You remember I talked yesterday, I did as much work as I can during the week, so Sundays would be fun. That’s why I was just excited. I love how the offensive line embraced me when I came into that role, and they understood nothing but business. I’m just thankful I was out here, thankful to get the win for the Browns.

"My pops here, my mom’s here, all my people are here. You see all the [No.] 12 jerseys out there. It’s amazing. I’m just thankful."

The father-son duo shared a wholesome moment before the Browns walked out on the field, where the elder Sanders was smiling from ear to ear for his son.

It was quite a start for Shedeur, though he isn’t new to the comments from outside the Browns’ training complex.

If Sanders continues to start for the Browns, his performances — and comments before and after games — will be under the same microscope they have been under since he was at Colorado.

