Deion Sanders considered potential candidate for Florida State coaching job: report

Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders may be trolling the sidelines once again, but this time with a headset on and calling plays for a team instead of trying to break up passes.

Sanders has emerged as a potential candidate to take over the Florida State head coaching job, NFL.com reported Friday, citing sources connected to the university.

Florida State fired Willie Taggart on Sunday after less than two seasons as the Seminoles’ head coach. The Taggart-led 2018 team missed making a bowl game, finishing with a 5-7 record. It was the first time Florida State failed to reach a bowl game since 1981.

The Seminoles then dropped to 4-5 this season after losing to in-state rivals Miami, 27-10. It appeared to be the last straw for the university when it came to Taggart.

Sanders currently serves as an analyst for the NFL Network and CBS Sports.

He does not have any coaching experience, but Pro Football Talk recalled it wasn’t the first time Sanders has tried to take over the Xs and Os on a team.

Sanders campaigned to take over for Dan Reeves as the coach of the Atlanta Falcons in 2003. The remarks came before Reeves was fired.

“I can make them a better team, and I know that, because I know the things that really need to be done there,” he told ESPN. “I put so much time into preparing every week for my Sunday job, watching tape and talking to players and coaches, that I still live football. It’s still a big part of me. I talk to head coaches and assistants, guys with whom I’m close, every week. I know what the job involves, believe me, and I know I can do it.”

While it may appear to be a pipe dream on the surface, Pro Football Talk stressed that his candidacy for the Florida State job was “no joke.”