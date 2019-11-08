Ohio State's Chase Young to miss next game, reportedly facing suspension over 'NCAA issue'

Ohio State star Chase Young will not play Saturday against Maryland as the athletics department investigates a possible NCAA violation, the school said in a statement.

The school said Friday the issue is from 2018.

“Ohio State’s Chase Young will not play in this Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Maryland Terrapins due to a possible NCAA issue from 2018 that the Department of Athletics is looking into,” the statement read.

The Heisman Trophy contender could possibly miss the rest of the 2019 season and any bowl game or College Football Playoff game over the alleged violation, Letterman Row reported.

Sources told the Buckeyes-centric website that the violation was unclear but the program remains optimistic that Young would be back on the field at some point this season.

Young is among the leaders on the Ohio State defense, which helped the team gain the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff poll released earlier this week.

Young has 29 total tackles and 13.5 sacks this season for Ohio State. The junior is also expected to be one of the top picks in next year’s NFL Draft.

Luckily for the Buckeyes, the team’s next two games against Maryland and Rutgers involve relatively easy teams to walk through. The team would definitely need Young back for the Nov. 23 matchup against Penn State.