Deion Sanders dismisses critics of Colorado's confidence after Oregon loss: 'You better get me right now'

Deion Sanders was blunt about the Colorado Buffaloes’ performance in their 42-6 loss to Oregon on Saturday and dismissed the notion the team needed a dose of reality after starting the year 3-0.

"People around the country would say, ‘This is what they needed to humble themselves.’ We weren't arrogant or whatever, we're confident people," Sanders said. "If our confidence offends your insecurity, that's a problem with you, it's not us."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oregon was a heavy favorite going into the game and showed why they were one of the best teams in the country with the rout of their Pac-12 Conference opponents.

Head coach Dan Lanning didn’t mince words about Colorado when he was hyping up his team at halftime, saying the "Cinderella story’s over" and that the Buffaloes were "fighting for clicks."

Sanders made sure to say that any naysayers or detractors should get their shots in now.

OREGON COACH BLASTS COLORADO IN FIERY PREGAME SPEECH: 'THEY'RE FIGHTING FOR CLICKS, WE'RE FIGHTING FOR WINS'

"I don’t say stuff just to say it for clicks, contrary to what somebody says. Yeah, I keep receipts. But I’m serious. I analyze and I understand what we’re up against and what we have and what we need," he said. "One thing I can say honestly and candidly, you better get me right now. This is the worst we’re going to be."

Sanders maintained the loss was a "good old-fashioned butt kicking" – nothing more. He wasn’t about to make excuses for why the team lost.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was 28-for-33 with 276 passing yards, three touchdown passes and had another touchdown on the ground.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Colorado didn’t have a turnover in the game. But only tallied 199 total yards. Oregon had 522 total yards.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.