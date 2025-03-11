Expand / Collapse search
Dave Portnoy reveals 'weird' government call offering job; says he would've had to stop running Barstool

Portnoy says job was 'commerce secretary' with strict caveat of not running his media brand

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy revealed the United States government reached out to him about a position within its ranks. 

Portnoy described the call he got from someone within the government as "weird" in a video posted to his X account

He said he mentioned the call he got during an appearance with Fox News’ and Fox Business’ Stuart Varney but "nobody paid attention."

The Trump administration has been offering a coveted seat in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room to

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy believes he has built up enough trust with his audience that he could build a news outlet that covers the White House. (Getty)

But while he didn’t have interest in the job, he did find one big requirement to be quite odd. 

"I got a call, I don’t know, a couple months ago? I don’t know when I got the call," Portnoy explained. "It was like, ‘Hey, would you have any interest, Dave, in joining the Department of Commerce – commerce secretary under [Howard] Lutnick, or the guy working under him.’ 

"But a caveat of joining the government is somebody would have to run Barstool. You can’t run Barstool and work for the government. I guess Elon [Musk] doesn’t have a specific title, but you kinda want your CEO with the eye on the ball, right?"

Before explaining the call, Portnoy raised a question about Musk’s work as CEO of Tesla while also carrying out his duties with DOGE, Department of Government Efficiency, during the Trump administration. 

Dave Portnoy

Dave Portnoy believes "credibility with the audience" is a key to success. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"The one thing I do wonder with Elon, he’s the CEO of Tesla, obviously, and he’s doing all this DOGE stuff, which I think is good," Portnoy said. "Get rid of government waste, I’m for that. But how do you run Tesla when you’re working on DOGE 24/7?"

Going back to the call he received, Portnoy said it was nothing more than that.

"By the way, even if I wanted to do that, they never followed up," he said. "They were like, ‘Let us know if you could find somebody to run Barstool and you’re interested in it. If you are interested, we’ll schedule a call in a week for the next steps.’ That never happened, so it was weird."

Dave Portnoy smiles

Barstool founder and CEO Dave Portnoy is seen before the Florida Atlantic Owls and Loyola (Il) Ramblers game in the Barstool Invitational at Wintrust Arena on November 8, 2023, in Chicago. (Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Portnoy appears to have no interest not being able to run Barstool Sports, which he founded in 2003 and built into a highly successful media brand.  

Meanwhile, as of March 3, DOGE has claimed to save $105 billion since Musk & Co. explored lease terminations, contract cancellations and more. 

