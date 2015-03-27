Davante Gardner scores season-high 19, hits late free throws as Marquette holds off LSU 84-80

next Image 1 of 2

Davante Gardner came off the bench to score a season-high 19 points, and Junior Cadougan and Vander Blue each added 17 to lead Marquette to an 84-80 victory over LSU on Saturday.

Gardner made all nine free-throw attempts, including six in the final 36 seconds. Jamil Wilson added 11 points for Marquette (8-3), which overcame a 49-47 loss at Green Bay on Wednesday by winning its 15th straight home game.

Andre Stringer finished with a season-high 20 points for LSU (7-2). The Tigers, in a stretch of 17 days between home games, got 18 points from Anthony Hickey.

After two Gardner free throws gave Marquette an 80-76 lead with 35.2 seconds remaining, Charles Carmouche lost his dribble off his foot with Trent Lockett guarding him. Gardner picked the ball up, was fouled and sank two free throws for an 82-76 lead. He added two more for an 84-78 lead with 9.6 seconds left.