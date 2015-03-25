Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 20, 2014

Darwin Barney hits 2-run homer as Chicago Cubs beat Milwaukee Brewers 4-1

By | Associated Press

PHOENIX – Darwin Barney and Dioner Navarro hit consecutive homers with two out in the ninth inning to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-1 on Friday.

Barney belted a two-run shot before Dioner Navarro connected against Michael Olmsted for the final run of the game.

Brewers starter Yovani Gallardo yielded an unearned run and four hits in 5 1-3 innings. He has one spring outing left before taking the mound for his fourth straight opening-day start.

Carlos Villanueva, Chicago's fifth starter, allowed five hits in six scoreless innings. The right-hander, who signed a $10 million, two-year contract with the Cubs in the offseason, struck out four and walked one.

Khris Davis hit his sixth home run in the seventh for Milwaukee.