Dana White: Gadelha is next to challenge Jedrzejczyk for strawweight title

Following Rose Namajunas' submission of Paige VanZant in the main event of UFC Fight Night, some thought perhaps Namajunas had earned herself another shot at fighting or the UFC women's strawweight title. However, at the post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White announced that Claudia Gadelha (13-1) would be next in line to challenge Joanna Jedrzejczyk (11-0) for the belt.

"Claudia is ready to go," White said when asked who would challenge for the strawweight championship next. "Claudia is healed up and ready to go. And that will be the next fight."

Gadelha and Jedrzejczyk first confronted one another in a title eliminator at UFC on FOX: dos Santos vs. Miocic last December. At the time, both women were undefeated. The result was a somewhat controversial split decision in favor of Jedrzejczyk.

The ladies were expected to trade leather again at UFC 195 pending Gadelha's recovery from a finger injury suffered in her fight against Jessica Aguilar at UFC 190. Gadelha didn't recover in time and Valerie Letourneau squared off with "Joanna Champion" instead.

Jedrzejczyk took home a victory over Carla Esparza to become the division champion. She then successfully defended her belt against Jessica Penne and Letourneau, respectively.

Gadelha only fought once in 2015. The Brazilian took home a unanimous decision over the aforementioned Aguilar in August.