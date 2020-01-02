UFC president Dana White teases Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight for 2020

UFC president Dana White teased a collaboration with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in which the boxing great would fight in some capacity this year.

White talked to ESPN on Friday about the discussions he had with Mayweather and promoter Al Hayman. He said “some things have to play out” but aimed for possibly something in the fall involving Mayweather, adding that he foresees Mayweather competing.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER JR. VERBALLY AGREED TO UFC FIGHT NEXT YEAR, DANA WHITE SAYS

“We’ll see. We can do some crossover stuff here, or we can do something in boxing,” White said. “Our last experience, Floyd was actually pretty easy to deal with. Haymon is incredible to deal with. Floyd and I got a handshake deal at the basketball game, and we’ll get the rest figured out."

“I don’t love [crossover fights]. But when the demand is there," he continued. "I felt the demand for McGregor versus Mayweather, felt it, I knew it would be big, so we started talking. Then once I started to really feel it, that’s when I started to take it serious, and I made an offer. … It will be interesting to see if we start to see that kind of demand again with any kind of crossover fight.”

ERROL SPENCE JR. ADDRESSES CAR CRASH FOR FIRST TIME, ANNOUNCES 2020 RETURN: 'IT WAS A MIRACLE FROM GOD'

Mayweather has won every boxing fight he’s been in. He defeated UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017 in what was a big spectacle held in Las Vegas.

White had said last month that Mayweather verbally agreed to a fight.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“We sat at the Clippers game. We started talking and we literally got a deal done right there on the court. We shook hands. We have a deal,” White said on “The Jim Rome Show”.

“And if things play out the way Floyd and I think they will, I’ll probably sit down with Al Haymon in March and get a deal on paper," he added at the time.