Dan Snyder reaches deal to sell Commanders for billions: report

Dan Snyder’s tenure with the Washington Commanders appears to be over after nearly 30 years.

Snyder agreed to sell the Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris, the co-owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Devils, for $6 billion, Sportico reported Thursday. Snyder and Harris are reportedly hoping to execute a contract in a few days.

The Harris group also included billionaire Mitchell Rales and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

The Commanders had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital.

The NFL Network noted that nothing has been finalized as of yet and the contract has to go through league approval.

In November, the Commanders announced Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to consider the possible sale of the NFL franchise. Snyder and his family control all shares of the team after minority partners were bought out in March 2021.

Snyder has been under fire in recent years and has faced pressure to sell the team.

The organization rebranded from the Redskins to the Washington Football Team to the Commanders as it faced pressure to make the nickname change following the racial unrest in 2020.

The NFL fined the organization $10 million, and co-CEO Tanya Snyder was told to focus more on team matters after reports in The Washington Post on workplace misconduct surfaced.

Congress began investigating the team in October 2021 when allegations of sexual harassment and workplace misconduct arose after then-Raiders head coach Jon Gruden stepped down following the leak of emails with then-Commanders team President Bruce Allen.

Allen was fired in December 2019 after 10 years with the franchise, of which he served in various executive roles.

The lawmakers’ investigation found that Snyder played a significant role in fostering a toxic work environment and pointed to evidence that suggested Snyder impeded the NFL’s independent probe into those allegations. Snyder refused to testify at a hearing before the House lawmakers in June as part of the investigation.

The Commanders recently settled a dispute over season-ticket deposits.

