Buffalo Bills
Damar Hamlin joins Tee Higgins on off-roading trip just 4 months after tackle on WR led to cardiac arrest

Hamlin has been cleared to return to football

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Damar Hamlin and Tee Higgins will forever be connected after Hamlin’s tackle on the receiver resulted in Hamlin’s on-field cardiac arrest.

It was a scary moment, but the two are moving forward.

Hamlin joined Higgins and two other Cincinnati Bengals receivers, Tyler Boyd and Ja’Marr Chase, for a desert trip of off-roading.

Damar Hamlin before NHL Honors

Damar Hamlin attends the 12th Annual NFL Honors at Symphony Hall Feb. 9, 2023, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Boyd posted a photo of the four on Instagram with the caption "Hot Boyz."

Hamlin tackled Higgins in the first quarter of their Jan. 2 game in Cincinnati, and the hit resulted in a case of commotio cortis. Medical staffers performed CPR on Hamlin on the field for over nine minutes before he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin before a game against the Bengals

Damar Hamlin (3) of the Buffalo Bills stands near the sidelines during introductions prior to a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Before that game, Boyd said, Hamlin had attended some youth camps with Boyd and Higgins.

"People don't really know the relationship that he was building with him," Boyd said in January of Higgins trying to previously establish a friendship with the Buffalo Bills safety. "I brought him to my camp with D-Hamlin, they became friends and they probably knew each other prior to that because they was playing against each other."

Higgins said he was excited to eventually "chop it up" and enjoy "laughs and giggles" with Hamlin.

Buffalo Bills fans hold a sign for Damar Hamlin

Buffalo Bills fans hold signs in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The safety has since been cleared for football and is aiming for a return in the 2023 season.