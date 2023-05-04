2 men charged for allegedly stealing potential draft picks' jerseys at NFL Draft

Two men have been charged with stealing jerseys for potential first-round picks at the NFL Draft last month.

Eric F. Lambkins, 40, of Marietta, Georgia, and 19-year-old Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles were credentialed for the draft but were in areas they were not permitted.

Three jerseys were allegedly stolen from the Nike room at the draft, and the two men were charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

Footage showed the men entered the talent waiting room, which was next to the Nike room, early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police then noticed three jerseys were missing for the potential first-round draft picks of the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

First-round selections at the draft are given their new teams' home jersey with the No. 1 with their last names showing they were first-round selections. The Niners did not have a first-round pick, but they could have acquired one through a trade. Each jersey is reportedly valued at $350.

Two of the jerseys were recovered when the men were arrested.

The Vikings picked USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd pick, while the Cowboys selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at 26.