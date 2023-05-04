Expand / Collapse search
NFL Draft
Published

2 men charged for allegedly stealing potential draft picks' jerseys at NFL Draft

Three jerseys were stolen from draft room

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Two men have been charged with stealing jerseys for potential first-round picks at the NFL Draft last month.

Eric F. Lambkins, 40, of Marietta, Georgia, and 19-year-old Jude Ocanas of Los Angeles were credentialed for the draft but were in areas they were not permitted.

Three jerseys were allegedly stolen from the Nike room at the draft, and the two men were charged with second-degree burglary, stealing and misdemeanor first-degree trespassing.

NFL Draft 2023 logo

A view of the logo during the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station April 29, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Footage showed the men entered the talent waiting room, which was next to the Nike room, early Friday morning, according to authorities. Police then noticed three jerseys were missing for the potential first-round draft picks of the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings.

Bryce Young after selected by Panthers

Bryce Young poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected first overall by the Carolina Panthers during the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.  (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

First-round selections at the draft are given their new teams' home jersey with the No. 1 with their last names showing they were first-round selections. The Niners did not have a first-round pick, but they could have acquired one through a trade. Each jersey is reportedly valued at $350.

Two of the jerseys were recovered when the men were arrested.

View of NFL Draft in Kansas City

A view of the NFL Draft stage with the Kansas City skyline in the background during the third day of the NFL Draft April 29, 2023, at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo.  (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Vikings picked USC wide receiver Jordan Addison with the 23rd pick, while the Cowboys selected Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith at 26.