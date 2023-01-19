Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Published

Dallas news anchor attempts field goals after Brett Maher's debacle

Maher missed four consecutive extra points, setting NFL record

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Brett Maher may have missed four consecutive extra points in the Dallas Cowboys' most important game of the season, but at least the 'Boys know who not to sign as a new kicker.

Good Day Fox 4 in Dallas decided to test the likelihood of missing four consecutive PATs — and it's apparently pretty easy.

Morning news anchor Brandon Todd went to a local high school to give it a whirl, and he failed miserably.

Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts after missing an extra point against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

Todd, using a placeholder, missed all five extra-point attempts he took.

In fairness, he only missed one more than Maher, which isn't the worst way of looking at things.

The first four weren't even close. The fifth had the accuracy but came up just a few yards short. However, it probably would have been good at the college-level extra-point distance.

When asked if Todd had any football experience, he said he did.

Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys misses an extra-point during the first quarter of an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.

"In middle school, I was the kickoff guy," he joked.

Todd also added that "Jerry Jones hasn't called yet."

However, Dallas did sign an insurance policy to their practice squad in Tristan Vizcaino on Wednesday, despite saying they plan to stick with Maher.

Maher became the first player to miss at least three extra points in an NFL playoff game.

New England Patriots kicker Tristan Vizcaino (14) is shown before a game against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 1, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

The Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET — it's the second straight year the two have faced off in the playoffs, with San Fran taking home last year's matchup with a 23-17 victory.