Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys kicker makes unfortunate history after third missed extra-point attempt, Dak Prescott gets frustrated

Brett Maher missed a fourth in the second half

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher is probably lucky his team was up 18 points at halftime.

Maher missed three extra points after each of Dallas’ three touchdowns in the first half. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, he’s the first kicker in NFL history to accomplish the feat in a playoff game.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tries to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Akiem Hicks (96) tries to tackle Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) during the first half of an NFL wild-card football game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

The last one in the second quarter garnered an angry reaction from quarterback Dak Prescott on the sideline and even Peyton Manning who was watching on the "ManningCast" was left dumbfounded.

Maher came into the game with decent stats.

He was 50-for-53 on extra points during the regular season and was 29-for-32 on field-goal kicks. He missed one extra point against the Washington Commanders last week. He last made an extra point against the Tennessee Titans in their Dec. 29 game against the Tennessee Titans.

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dallas Cowboys place kicker Brett Maher (19) looks on during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles on October 16, 2022 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA.  (Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Prescott and the Cowboys were on a roll. He was 15-of-20 with 189 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He also had 20 rushing yards with a rushing touchdown in the first half.

The Dallas defense held Tom Brady to 11-of-23 passing in the first half for 96 yards.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL wild-card football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) warms up before an NFL wild-card football against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The Cowboys took an 18-0 lead into the locker room. The last time Brady was shutout in the first half of a playoff game came during the 2001-02 playoffs against the Oakland Raiders. Brady ended up winning that game, which later became known as the "Tuck Rule Game."

Maher missed his fourth extra point at the start of the second half.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.