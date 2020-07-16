Dak Prescott speaks out after failed contract negotiations: 'I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier'

Contract negotiations between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys may have gone south but for the young quarterback, he says he “couldn’t be happier.”

Prescott failed to agree to a long-term deal with the Cowboys before Wednesday’s deadline, meaning he’ll play under a one-year, $31.4 million contract. Talks between both sides reportedly fell through back in March, which was the last time the Cowboys made a written offer, two sources with knowledge of the conversation told USA Today.

TEXANS’ KENNY STILLS ARRESTED AT BREONNA TAYLOR PROTESTS IN KENTUCKY: REPORT

But the two-time Pro Bowler seems to have no hard feelings toward the franchise.

"I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier," he told USA Today shortly after Wednesday’s deadline.

"I look forward to working [alongside] Coach McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl."

Prescott’s optimistic message came shortly after his older brother, Tad Prescott, sent out a tweet going after the franchise.

POST MALONE GETS NEW INK AFTER LOSING IN BEER PONG TO CHIEFS’ PATRICK MAHOMES, TRAVIS KELCE

“There is a reason I was never a @dallascowboys fan growing up or before they drafted @dak after today,” his tweet read.

“Who knows how much longer I’ll be cheering for them.”

NFL Network reported that Prescott turned down a deal worth at least $33 million per season, with $100 million guaranteed over five years. He wanted a four-year deal.

The 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year has not had a losing season since taking the reins from Tony Romo prior to the start of the 2016 season. Since then, he’s racked up 15,778 passing yards, 97 touchdown passes, and 36 interceptions.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

During the 2019 season, Prescott threw for a career-best 4,902 yards with 30 touchdown passes and only 11 interceptions. However, the Cowboys sputtered during the season, finishing with an 8-8 record and missing out on an NFC East title.

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.