Cubs' Marcus Stroman, others rip Rob Manfred amid MLB lockout: 'Too many dinosaurs controlling the game'

After MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced that baseball canceled Opening Day, players across the league made it a priority to share their thoughts on social media regarding the lockout.

During Manfred’s press conference in Florida, he smiled and laughed. Even though it wasn’t in reference to the MLB season being suspended, many players admitted that they were rubbed the wrong way, including Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, who often interacts with fans on Twitter, and notoriously shares his beliefs about the game of baseball.

"Manfred gotta go," Stroman tweeted out.

He followed that by ripping Major League Baseball’s inability to showcase their players.

"MLB is trash at growing the game and marketing their players," Stroman said. "It’s pretty obvious. GM’s and front office individuals always tried to get me to deactivate my socials. Too many dinosaurs controlling the game of baseball. Manfred has to go. We need a new commissioner asap!"

Other fans and media members contributed their thoughts on social media.

Manfred announced that the first two series of the regular season are officially canceled. The league schedule is also expected to drop from 162 games to 156 games at most. Manfred said that Major League Baseball and the players' union have not made plans for future negotiations.

"My deepest hope is we get an agreement quickly," Manfred said. "I’m really disappointed we didn’t make an agreement."

It will be the ninth work stoppage in MLB history. It will also be the fourth that causes regular-season games to be canceled.

"The concerns of our fans are at the very top of our consideration list," Manfred said.

Past stoppages were based on issues such as a salary cap, free-agent compensation and pensions. This one is primarily over money.

This fight was years in the making, with players angered that payrolls decreased by 4% from 2015 through last year, many teams jettisoned a portion of high-priced veteran journeymen in favor of lower-priced youth, and some clubs gave up on competing in the short term to better position themselves for future years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.