Cristobal returns to Hurricanes

Mario Cristobal is back with the Miami Hurricanes.

Cristobal, a former Hurricanes player and coach, was named the associate head coach and tight ends coach on Thursday. He spent the past six seasons as the head coach at Florida International, posting a record of 27-47 before being fired in December after a 3-9 campaign.

Prior to taking the FIU position, Cristobal was an assistant at Miami. He coached the tight ends in 2004 and '05, then moved on to the offensive line position in 2006.

The Miami native also spent three seasons as an assistant at Rutgers.

Cristobal won a pair of national championships as a player at Miami from 1988-92.