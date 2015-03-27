Crawford helps Blackhawks top Red Wings 2-1

Corey Crawford made 31 saves to lead the Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night in a matchup of Central Division rivals missing their top centers.

Jimmy Hayes scored the tying goal in the second period and set up Marcus Kruger's winning score in the third as Chicago earned its fourth consecutive victory since a nine-game losing streak.

Valtteri Filppula scored a power-play goal for NHL-leading Detroit, which had won six in a row. Jimmy Howard had 27 stops in his first action since being sidelined for two-plus weeks with a broken right index finger.

