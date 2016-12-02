Cowboy's Tony Romo eager to take the field against Miami after collarbone injury

Tony Romo is eager to help the Dallas Cowboys end their seven-game losing streak Sunday at Miami.

He just needs the final OK to be on the field.

Romo is expected to start against the Dolphins, though coach Jason Garrett is taking things day by day as his 35-year-old quarterback heals from a broken left collarbone.

Without Romo, the defending NFC East champions (2-7) went 0-3 with Branden Weeden starting and then lost four more with Matt Cassel under center. Weeden was cut on Tuesday.

"I don't think that anyone in this locker room thinks by any means that this season is over," Romo said Wednesday. "You lose enough games, sometimes it can creep in where it feels that way, and I don't think our team has not ever given 100 percent commitment. That's exciting to see. That's how you can turn it around."

Dallas has led or been tied in the fourth quarter in six of the losses, but has dealt with issues on and off the field. There has been drama surrounding Dez Bryant and Greg Hardy, but also some questions about the offense. The Cowboys waived running back Christine Michael this week, leaving two rookie backups to Darren McFadden who have two career carries combined, both by Rod Smith.

Still, Romo says there's a chance to build some momentum with wins against a schedule that includes Carolina, Washington, Green Bay and the New York Jets after the Dolphins (4-5).

"You win one or two, and guys are committed to their craft and playing as hard as they are, good things can happen and happen quickly," he said.

Dallas is only 2½ games out of first place in the division. Asked if he thinks more about the team's 2-7 record or being that close to the NFC East lead, Romo said, "I don't think about anything other than beating the Dolphins this week and doing what I need to do today to give us the best chance."

During the seven-game skid, Dallas has failed to score a touchdown in three games. The Cowboys are tied for 30th in the league in points scored after ranking fifth last season. That was when the backfield included Romo for the entire season and the NFL's leading rusher, DeMarco Murray, who left for Philadelphia via free agency. Bryant also missed five games season because of injury.

Weeden averaged 222 passing yards in his three starts with one touchdown pass. Cassel averaged 202.3 passing yards with four touchdown passes.

In Romo's one full game, he threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns in the season-opening, 27-26 win over the New York Giants. When Romo last season earned his fourth Pro Bowl berth and led the Cowboys to their first division title in five seasons, he averaged 247 passing yards per game with 34 touchdown passes.

"He's razor sharp as to the practicing of what we're trying to put on the field with our game plan, so that's not an issue," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on his weekly radio show on Tuesday. "He's in it and in it in a big way."

"We certainly don't want him to feel like he has to come in and save the day," Garrett said. "He just needs to play quarterback for our football team. He's done that well for us in the past. We anticipate him doing that on Sunday."

Romo will face a Dolphins team whose defensive line includes Ndamukong Suh, who sacked Romo twice last January for the Detroit Lions in a wild-card game that saw Dallas rally to win 24-20.

"I can think of easier starting spots coming off the layoff," Romo said with a smile.

