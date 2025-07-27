Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys quarterback takes swipe at former teammates as he embraces fresh start

Dallas acquired Joe Milton in the offseason

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
The Dallas Cowboys acquired Joe Milton from the New England Patriots in the offseason to add some more depth behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the 2025 season.

Milton spoke glowingly about his new Cowboys teammates and took a swipe at the Patriots’ locker room in the process. New England selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was in a quarterback room with Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett last season. Jerod Mayo was the head coach for the Patriots last season.

Joe Milton in training camp

July 26, 2025; Oxnard, CA: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton (10) throws the ball during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

"Dak is a great leader. All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me, no matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help. I’ve been in another building. I know how that goes. It’s just very different over here," Milton said on Friday, via The Athletic.

He said he "preferred" to have a fresh start somewhere new.

"That was something me and my team put together. They were able to get it done, I really didn’t have to do much or say much. So just shout out to my agent, that’s pretty much it."

Joe Milton looks on

July 22, 2025; Oxnard, CA: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.  (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Milton only appeared in one game for the Patriots last season.

He was 22-of-29 with 241 passing yards and one touchdown pass. He’s considered to have massive potential, should he ever get a shot at becoming a starter in the NFL.

Milton is projected to be the backup quarterback heading into the regular season behind Prescott. Will Grier is slotted at QB3.

Joe Milton with the Patriots

Jan. 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts: New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) reacts after his touchdown pass against the Buffalo Bills in the first half at Gillette Stadium. (David Butler II-Imagn Images)

Prescott will look to stay healthy for Dallas. He only managed to play in eight games in 2024.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.