Cowboys quarterback takes swipe at former teammates as he embraces fresh start

The Dallas Cowboys acquired Joe Milton from the New England Patriots in the offseason to add some more depth behind starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the 2025 season.

Milton spoke glowingly about his new Cowboys teammates and took a swipe at the Patriots’ locker room in the process. New England selected Milton in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he was in a quarterback room with Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett last season. Jerod Mayo was the head coach for the Patriots last season.

"Dak is a great leader. All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me, no matter if the coach is talking in the meeting, he literally goes out of his way to help. I’ve been in another building. I know how that goes. It’s just very different over here," Milton said on Friday, via The Athletic.

He said he "preferred" to have a fresh start somewhere new.

"That was something me and my team put together. They were able to get it done, I really didn’t have to do much or say much. So just shout out to my agent, that’s pretty much it."

Milton only appeared in one game for the Patriots last season.

He was 22-of-29 with 241 passing yards and one touchdown pass. He’s considered to have massive potential, should he ever get a shot at becoming a starter in the NFL.

Milton is projected to be the backup quarterback heading into the regular season behind Prescott. Will Grier is slotted at QB3.

Prescott will look to stay healthy for Dallas. He only managed to play in eight games in 2024.