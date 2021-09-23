Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Micah Parsons 'trying to be the Terminator out there' with defensive approach

Rookie Parsons was put into massive position with injuries to Cowboys' defensive front

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is taking an Arnold Schwarzenegger-type approach when trying to tackle opposing quarterbacks.

Parsons stood out as a defensive end against the Los Angeles Chargers and quarterback Justin Herbert in Week 2. The rookie was thrust into a new position after DeMarcus Lawrence broke his foot, and he thrived. He picked up his first sack and had four quarterback hits.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) goes through drills during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Star Training Facility Jun 3, 2021, in Frisco, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) goes through drills during voluntary Organized Team Activities at the Star Training Facility Jun 3, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

This week’s target is Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, and the game plan to approaching Hurts is to essentially become inhuman.

"Every quarterback that’s on the season is on the hit list. I want all of them. Herbert was just the guy I had that week. But Hurts, he’s on the hit list now too. You got to look at it like you’re trying to be the Terminator out there," Parsons said Wednesday, via USA Today.

Hopefully, for Cowboys fans, Parsons is more like the "Terminator" from 1984 rather than the 2019 version.

The Penn State  product received high praise from his coaches this week.

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. 

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is hit by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons as he throws during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.  ((AP Photo/Gregory Bull))

"He creates targeting challenges for the offense. We'll maximize that opportunity the best we can. I think we all recognize the week that we went through last week, we had some changes midweek and that all factors that into it, too," Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said, via the team’s website.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn added: "He can run and hit like you know what. That's his superpower. And he's got rare speed and physicality to do that."

