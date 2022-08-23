Cowboys' Micah Parsons rips block that led to Giants rookie's injury: 'I hate to see that s--- man'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called on the NFL to ban the low block that left New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux with a sprained MCL.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game. He was hit low by tight end Thaddeus Moss while he was rushing the passer. Thibodeaux went down but was back on the sideline after he was checked out in the locker room. He did not play again for the rest of the game.

"I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a-s f---ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s--- man!" Parsons tweeted Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about the block on Monday.

"Those are tough blocks – the blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage within the tackle box. You've got to see it, and then you've got to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. So, it's unfortunate that K.T. went down. But that's part of the game," he said.

Thibodeaux was reported to be out 3-4 weeks with the injury. Daboll would not put a timeline on his return.

"I'd say it's day-to-day really," he said. "I'm not forecasting when a player can come back or not come back. I know he'll come in and get treatment. We'll take it day-by-day, and when he's ready to go out there, that's when we'll put him out there."

RAIDERS' MARK DAVIS ON TOM BRADY, ROB GRONKOWSKI RUMOR: 'I DON'T KNOW, MAN'

Thibodeaux is set to miss some practice time and the final preseason game against the New York Jets.

"It's value to be out at practice. You try to simulate it as best you can to gain live reps, but as many repetitions as any of our guys can get – whether it's a rookie or a veteran – I think that helps them. It helps each unit. K.T.'s been doing everything we've asked him to do since he's been here. He's been a good teammate," Daboll said.

"He's worked extremely hard. So, certainly, you never want to miss time. He has the right attitude. The right approach. He'll rehab as hard as he can rehab and be ready to go when he's ready to go."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thibodeaux was the No. 5 overall pick of the Giants in April. In 10 games during his final season with Oregon, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for a loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.