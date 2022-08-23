Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Micah Parsons rips block that led to Giants rookie's injury: 'I hate to see that s--- man'

Thibodeaux will reportedly be out nearly a month with a sprained MCL

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons called on the NFL to ban the low block that left New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux with a sprained MCL.

Thibodeaux suffered the injury Sunday night against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason game. He was hit low by tight end Thaddeus Moss while he was rushing the passer. Thibodeaux went down but was back on the sideline after he was checked out in the locker room. He did not play again for the rest of the game.

"I don’t why cutting is still allowed in the NFL!! We grown a-s f---ing men! Let’s play ball bro! I hate to see that s--- man!" Parsons tweeted Sunday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Micah Parsons, #11 of the Dallas Cowboys, warms up against the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver.

Micah Parsons, #11 of the Dallas Cowboys, warms up against the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at Empower Field At Mile High on August 13, 2022 in Denver. (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Giants coach Brian Daboll was asked about the block on Monday.

"Those are tough blocks – the blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage within the tackle box. You've got to see it, and then you've got to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. So, it's unfortunate that K.T. went down. But that's part of the game," he said.

Thibodeaux was reported to be out 3-4 weeks with the injury. Daboll would not put a timeline on his return.

"I'd say it's day-to-day really," he said. "I'm not forecasting when a player can come back or not come back. I know he'll come in and get treatment. We'll take it day-by-day, and when he's ready to go out there, that's when we'll put him out there."

RAIDERS' MARK DAVIS ON TOM BRADY, ROB GRONKOWSKI RUMOR: 'I DON'T KNOW, MAN'

Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5 of the New York Giants, stands up after an apparent injury during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. 

Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5 of the New York Giants, stands up after an apparent injury during the first half of a preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.  (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Thibodeaux is set to miss some practice time and the final preseason game against the New York Jets.

"It's value to be out at practice. You try to simulate it as best you can to gain live reps, but as many repetitions as any of our guys can get – whether it's a rookie or a veteran – I think that helps them. It helps each unit. K.T.'s been doing everything we've asked him to do since he's been here. He's been a good teammate," Daboll said. 

"He's worked extremely hard. So, certainly, you never want to miss time. He has the right attitude. The right approach. He'll rehab as hard as he can rehab and be ready to go when he's ready to go."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, #8, throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5, rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, #8, throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux, #5, rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thibodeaux was the No. 5 overall pick of the Giants in April. In 10 games during his final season with Oregon, he had 49 total tackles, including 12 for a loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.