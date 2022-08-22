Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux could miss 3-4 weeks with sprained MCL: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

New York Giants rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could reportedly miss three to four weeks after spraining his MCL during Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants announced on social media Monday that Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee after being hit by a low block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss.

The rookie is expected to miss three to four weeks, although the Giants remain hopeful that he will be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

"Fingers crossed," head coach Brian Daboll said of Thibodeaux’s recovery. "Hopefully his rehab goes well."

"Those are tough blocks," Daboll continued. "The blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage, within the tackle box. You've got to see it, then you got to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. So it’s unfortunate that KT went down. But that’s part of the game."

In 10 games during his final season with the Ducks, Thibodeaux had 49 total tackles, including 12 for a loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

