Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux could miss 3-4 weeks with sprained MCL: report

Giants' coach Brian Daboll called the tackle in Sunday's game 'part of the game'

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
New York Giants rookie pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux could reportedly miss three to four weeks after spraining his MCL during Sunday’s preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Giants announced on social media Monday that Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL in his right knee after being hit by a low block from Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

New York Giants' Saquon Barkley (26) checks on Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) as he is helped off the field after getting hurt during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The rookie is expected to miss three to four weeks, although the Giants remain hopeful that he will be available for their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans, according to ESPN.

Trainers check on New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux after he was injured during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Trainers check on New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux after he was injured during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

"Fingers crossed," head coach Brian Daboll said of Thibodeaux’s recovery. "Hopefully his rehab goes well."

"Those are tough blocks," Daboll continued. "The blocks that are coming from across the line of scrimmage, within the tackle box. You've got to see it, then you got to do a great job of trying to play with your hands. So it’s unfortunate that KT went down. But that’s part of the game."

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws a pass as New York Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) rushes him during the first half of a preseason NFL football game Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/John Munson)

In 10 games during his final season with the Ducks, Thibodeaux had 49 total tackles, including 12 for a loss and seven sacks. He was a consensus All-American in 2021 and the 2019 Pac-12 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

