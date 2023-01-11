Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys' Micah Parsons points to Jets stars for potential Rookie of the Year awards

Parsons was named Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2021

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons knows a thing or two about impressive rookie seasons and, on Tuesday, he revealed who he believes should be named Offensive Rookie of the Year. 

Parsons cast his vote on social media in response to a question from Fox Sports senior national writer and NFL Network sports analyst Peter Schrager. 

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md.

Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys during the second half of a game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField Jan. 8, 2023, in Landover, Md. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

His pick? New York Jets star wideout Garrett Wilson. 

Parsons noted the quarterback struggles Wilson played through while managing 83 receptions for 1,103 yards and four touchdowns. 

Xavien Howard (25) of the Miami Dolphins tackles Garrett Wilson (17) of the New York Jets during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. 

Xavien Howard (25) of the Miami Dolphins tackles Garrett Wilson (17) of the New York Jets during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

In the Jets’ season finale, Wilson recorded 89 receiving yards and a career-high of nine receptions to cap a record-breaking season. His receiving yards were the most for a rookie in Jets history. 

Parsons also threw Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner into the mix for potential Defensive Rookie of Year but added that Seattle Seahawks fifth-round draft pick Tariq Woolen may have the "edge."

Sauce Gardner (1) of the New York Jets yells in a team huddle prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Sauce Gardner (1) of the New York Jets yells in a team huddle prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium Jan. 8, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gardner finished the season with a league-high 20 passes defended, 75 tackles and two interceptions, resulting in a Pro Bowl nod.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.