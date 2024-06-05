Cowboys' Micah Parsons open to joining Mike Tomlin, Steelers if he ever left Dallas later in career: report

Aside from adding offensive lineman Tyler Guyton in the first round and drafting seven other players, the Dallas Cowboys front office has had what many have described as a quiet offseason.

However, the franchise's football personnel decision makers continue to work to determine whether the team can keep multiple key players on its roster in the long term.

Three-time Pro Bowler Micah Parsons is widely considered one of the pillars of Dallas' defense. The 2021 first round draft pick could eventually command a historic salary if the Cowboys want to retain his services for the foreseeable future.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Parsons could be in line to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, a distinction Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson currently holds. Earlier this week, the wide receiver agreed to an historic deal with the Vikings worth $140 million with $110 million guaranteed, ESPN reported .

While there are currently no indications that Parsons is interested in switching jerseys anytime soon, it is possible the star pass rusher eventually lands elsewhere.

COWBOYS COACH MIKE MCCARTHY TAKES SHOT AT MICAH PARSONS FOR SKIPPING OTAS

Parsons, who was born in Pennsylvania and played college football at Penn State, did concede that if he did end up leaving the Cowboys, he would be open to playing in his home state.

If Parsons "hypothetically did go home later in his career it would be to join the Pittsburgh Steelers," the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

Parsons' consideration at least revolves around his respect for longtime Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

If Parsons did somehow make his way to Pittsburgh, he could end up playing alongside one-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and six-time Pro Bowler TJ Watt.

Elsewhere, Dak Prescott’s future with the Cowboys is up in the air beyond the 2024 season as he enters the final season on his contract with the team.

Prescott earned MVP votes last season after leading the NFL with 36 touchdown passes to go along with 4,516 passing yards. He’s gotten Dallas to the playoffs five times in eight seasons, but the Cowboys have not made it further than the divisional round.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dallas also has to focus on re-signing CeeDee Lamb, who is in the final year of his contract.

Parsons could be a free agent after the 2025 season. Parsons has 40.5 regular season sacks, and finished the 2023 campaign with a career-high 14 sacks.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.