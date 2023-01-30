Expand / Collapse search
Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls out Bengals' Germaine Pratt over postgame outburst

Pratt defended himself on social media, adding 'I know what type of teammate I am'

Paulina Dedaj
Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons did not take too kindly to Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt seemingly blaming second-year pro Joseph Ossai for their defeat in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. 

Pratt lashed out on the way back to the Bengals’ locker room, openly criticizing Ossai over a late hit on Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes that ultimately gave Kansas City the upper-hand in the final seconds of the game. 

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, #58, shoves Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, as he scrambles out of bounded, resulting in a roughing the passer penalty and putting the Chiefs in field goal position in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai, #58, shoves Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, #15, as he scrambles out of bounded, resulting in a roughing the passer penalty and putting the Chiefs in field goal position in the fourth quarter of the AFC championship NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports)

The now-viral clip made its rounds on Twitter, and Parsons’ shared his take on the interaction. 

"This lame [as f---]!" he said in a tweet. 

Pratt explained in comment on Instagram later that he was just having "raw" emotions after a tough loss and added that he knows "what type of teammate I am."

Micah Parsons, #11 of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on during the second half of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Micah Parsons, #11 of the Dallas Cowboys, looks on during the second half of the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on Jan. 8, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Trust me no love lost, I’m hurt. Remember some [people will] hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always," he continued. 

However, other Bengals players jumped to Ossai’s defense. 

"There were a lot of other plays that could have turned the tide in that game in one second, so that’s not the only one," quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked five times and threw a pair of interceptions, said in his post game presser. 

As Ossai gave a teary-eyed press conference in the locker room, veteran defensive end B.J. Hill stood next to him and quickly spoke up in his defense. 

"Because he's my brother," Hill said. "The same thing happened to me a few years ago. I had a chance to win a game and I missed a sack. One person does not lose a game. That's not going to fly with me. Especially on this team. A great group of guys. He had a great year. One play doesn't define who you are. That play right there, he was playing his butt off. He practices how he plays. No hard feelings about that play. He was playing all out."

Joseph Ossai, #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals, looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Joseph Ossai, #58 of the Cincinnati Bengals, looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 21, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Ossai was injured on the play and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of that injury but as he fielded a number of questions about the late hit, he expressed his gratitude from those supporting him. 

"We’re one big family. It’s not fake. When the going gets tough, we lift each other up," he said. "I am just happy I’ve got these group of guys around me, supporting me right now, because it’s hard. There’s a bunch of guys in that room that I’m very thankful for."

