Cowboys' Micah Parsons calls out Bengals' Germaine Pratt over postgame outburst

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons did not take too kindly to Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt seemingly blaming second-year pro Joseph Ossai for their defeat in the AFC Championship game to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.

Pratt lashed out on the way back to the Bengals’ locker room, openly criticizing Ossai over a late hit on Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes that ultimately gave Kansas City the upper-hand in the final seconds of the game.

The now-viral clip made its rounds on Twitter, and Parsons’ shared his take on the interaction.

BENGALS' GERMAINE PRATT EXPLAINS OUTBURST OVER JOSEPH OSSAI'S LATE HIT: 'I KNOW WHAT TYPE OF TEAMMATE I AM'

"This lame [as f---]!" he said in a tweet.

Pratt explained in comment on Instagram later that he was just having "raw" emotions after a tough loss and added that he knows "what type of teammate I am."

"Trust me no love lost, I’m hurt. Remember some [people will] hate you, rate you and shake you and try to break you but I will stand tall like always," he continued.

However, other Bengals players jumped to Ossai’s defense.

"There were a lot of other plays that could have turned the tide in that game in one second, so that’s not the only one," quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked five times and threw a pair of interceptions, said in his post game presser.

As Ossai gave a teary-eyed press conference in the locker room, veteran defensive end B.J. Hill stood next to him and quickly spoke up in his defense.

"Because he's my brother," Hill said. "The same thing happened to me a few years ago. I had a chance to win a game and I missed a sack. One person does not lose a game. That's not going to fly with me. Especially on this team. A great group of guys. He had a great year. One play doesn't define who you are. That play right there, he was playing his butt off. He practices how he plays. No hard feelings about that play. He was playing all out."

Ossai was injured on the play and will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of that injury but as he fielded a number of questions about the late hit, he expressed his gratitude from those supporting him.

"We’re one big family. It’s not fake. When the going gets tough, we lift each other up," he said. "I am just happy I’ve got these group of guys around me, supporting me right now, because it’s hard. There’s a bunch of guys in that room that I’m very thankful for."

