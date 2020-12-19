Cowboys' Canadian-born long snapper receivers letter from Trudeau as record-breaking mark nears

A special moment for Dallas Cowboys long snapper L.P. Ladouceur is set to take place Sunday when the team takes the field against the San Francisco 49ers, and Canada’s Justin Trudeau is aware.

The prime minister addressed a letter to Ladouceur congratulating him as he is set to break the record for most NFL games played by a Canadian-born player. Ladouceur will be playing in his 251st career game, surpassing kicker Eddie Murray’s mark.

"Mr. Ladouceur’s NFL Career is both inspiring and remarkable, and it is built on perseverance and determination on and off the field. His unwavering commitment to working with charity organizations such as the Parker County Center of Hope to empower the lives of many individuals is part of his enduring legacy," Trudeau wrote.

"As one of the most prolific Canadian football players in NFL history, Mr. Ladouceur has exemplified confidence and passion. As he reaches the incredible milestone of 251 games played in his illustrious career, Canadians are immensely proud of the brilliance and skill that he has displayed over the years."

Ladouceur, a Montreal native, signed with the Cowboys in 2005 as an undrafted free agent out of Cal. He played in 13 games his rookie season and has appeared in each of the Cowboys’ games since 2006.

Dallas gave him a one-year, $1 million contract extension in the offseason.