Trevor Lawrence the talk of Jacksonville 'even at the gas station,' Jaguars linebacker says

Trevor Lawrence is in the back of everyone’s mind as the 2020 NFL and college football seasons near their ends.

Lawrence is expected to declare for the NFL Draft once Clemson’s season is over. The New York Jets and the Jacksonville Jaguars are the favorites to get the top pick and eventually select the quarterback next year. The Jets are in a better position being 0-13 while the Jaguars are 1-12 this season.

Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack said Wednesday that Lawrence is the talk of the town.

"I deleted my Instagram and Twitter but you can't run away from it, even at the gas station fans talk about Trevor Lawrence. We're fighting for a job, the NFL does not pay losers ... we're not going out there tanking," he said, via the team’s website.

While the Jets are in line for the top pick right now, there has been speculation that the Clemson quarterback could create stink and refuse to play for the organization.

He put that speculation to bed earlier this week.

"I think I’m ready," Lawrence said Wednesday on The Dan Patrick Show. "I’m really just ready to take on whatever challenge it is, just to have the opportunity."

Lawrence admitted that he hasn’t really watched the Jets this year, but his goals wouldn’t change if he were selected No. 1 overall by the team in the 2021 NFL Draft.

"No," he said with a chuckle. "I’ve seen some highlights…but honestly, I know some of the stuff sounds cliché, but the opportunity to go somewhere, help someone rebuild -- if that’s what it is -- or whatever, just win. That’s something I love doing and that’s what I’m best at, is winning."