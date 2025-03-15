Cowboys legend implores Micah Parsons to keep social media beef with ex-teammate 'in the locker room'

Times have changed a lot since Drew Pearson played football.

During Pearson's Hall of Fame career, a situation like what occurred between Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence on social media was, quite literally, impossible.

The two now-former Cowboys teammates had a spat on X late Thursday stemming from Lawrence's apparent decision to sign with the Seattle Seahawks after 11 seasons.

"Dallas is my home. Made my home there, family lives there, I'm forever gonna be there," he told a reporter this week. "But I know for sure I'm not gonna win a Super Bowl there, so we're here."

Parsons called the comment "clown s--t" and said it was "what rejection and envy look like."

Despite being teammates for four years, Lawrence did not go down easy.

"Calling me a clown won’t change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn’t have left," Lawrence responded .

Pearson was asked by TMZ Sports about the beef, and he kept it real.

"Too much social media," he said. "This would drive Coach [Tom] Landry crazy.

"We had issues like this. There's time where I talked noise in the locker room, holding out for money and stuff like that. But we kept it in the locker room. And the reason we kept it is because this was a locker room issue. It was easy to keep it in the locker room, because you had no reporters around - all you had to do was not talk to them. Now with social media, you have opportunities to say something out there, and what you say as a Dallas Cowboy is gonna go viral, especially when it's in a negative light… We gotta be careful with the things we say."

Parsons has been criticized in the past for being active on social media and hosting a podcast.

Lawrence, who agreed to a three-year deal with the Seahawks, was a second-round draft pick by Dallas in 2013 and signed the biggest contract for a defensive player in club history six years later, after consecutive seasons with double-digit sacks.

Lawrence never had more than 6.5 sacks after signing the big contract, while the Cowboys made it to the divisional round four times in his 11 seasons. He said the Cowboys hadn't offered him a contract this offseason, yet his deal with the Seahawks could be worth $42 million.

The 32-year-old was limited to four games by a sprained foot in 2024 and missed at least half the season in two of the past four years, but early on in his career, he made four Pro Bowls.

With Parsons going into the final year of his rookie contract, the Cowboys could be on the verge of making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Cleveland defensive end Myles Garrett just took that title with an extension that averages $40 million per season.

