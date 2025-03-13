Ex-NFL star Le'Veon Bell ordered to pay $25M to cousin who alleges he sexually assaulted her: report

Expand / Collapse search
Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for March 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A cousin of Le'Veon Bell has been awarded $25 million after she claimed the former NFL star sexually assaulted her for about a decade, beginning when she was a child.

In a March 2024 lawsuit filed in Franklin County, Ohio, the cousin claimed Bell began having incestuous relations with her without her consent when she was around 6 years old, and it continued until she turned 18 in 2017.

TMZ, citing court documents, reported the woman was awarded millions in a judgment two weeks ago.

Le'Veon Bell on the bench

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell sits on the bench against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati Dec. 4, 2017. (Aaron Doster/USA Today Sports)

"My client adamantly denies any and all allegations that have been lodged against him. Further, he was never served with a civil complaint or any documents," Bell's attorney, Thomas W. Shaffer, said in a statement to TMZ. 

"The default judgment granted was based upon violations of his Fifth Amendment rights of due process for failing to be served. My client is in the process of filing a motion to open and reverse the default judgment because the merits of the case have never been litigated."

Bell took to the streaming platform Twitch to further maintain his innocence.

Le'Veon Bell carries the ball

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell (26) carries the ball as Miami Dolphins defensive end Olivier Vernon (50) pursues during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh Dec. 8, 2013. (Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports)

"I just found out this was brewing up maybe about two days ago … when TMZ hit me up. They got my number," Bell said, according to the New York Post. "The same cousin that was at all my football games. Do y’all think Le’Veon Bell, do I need to force myself upon a woman? Anybody? Do I need to force myself upon them? I don’t.

"I put this on all my kids' life, my mom’s life. I put this on everything. I never ever pushed myself on a girl when she ain’t want that s---. I’ve never forced myself on nobody. I got my pick of the litter. Stop this s-–- right now. Let alone my cousin? 

"My number is so high, thousands of women, slayed by the dragon. I done slayed so many women it’s like a f---ing dragon bro. I’m a dragon slayer out here."

Bell with the Jets

Le'Veon Bell of the New York Jets in action against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium Oct. 11, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Bell's younger brother, La'Vonte, was ordered to pay their cousin another $11 million, according to the Post, citing court documents.

