Cowboys' Jerry Jones says getting vaccinated is for the 'common good': 'This is a team game'

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is all about personal choice when it comes to the COVID-19 vaccine but he believes that changes when you consider the team dynamic.

Jones told KRLD radio on Tuesday that the decision to be vaccinated becomes more than just a personal choice when you consider a player’s role.

BILLS' COLE BEASLEY ENTERS COVID PROTOCOL AFTER CONTACT WITH VACCINATED TRAINER WHO TESTED POSITIVE: REPORT

"This is a team game. We rely on each other to play. We rely on each other to win," he said when asked about what he would say to players not wanting to get vaccinated. "All of that comes to the same conclusion as far as what you’ve agreed to be as far as a player, be a part of a team."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

He continued: "Everyone has the right to make their own decision regarding their health and their body. I believe that completely – until your decision as to yourself negatively impacts many others. Then the common good takes over. And I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that."

Jones added that there are around four or five players who are either not fully vaccinated or haven’t received their first dose.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Cowboys went virtual this week after a number of players and staff tested positive for COVID. Among them was star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb who, according to USA Today , is fully vaccinated.

Jones acknowledged on Tuesday the possibility of fully vaccinated players testing positive.