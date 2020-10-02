Cowboys' Jerry Jones expresses concerns for Trump after coronavirus diagnosis

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed his concern for President Trump on Friday after it was revealed he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jones said in an interview with 105.3 The Fan that he was pulling for the president as he recovers from the illness.

“I want to express my sensitivity and concern for the President,” Jones told the station. “No one in the world has the ability to handle this COVID any better than the office of the President of the United States. I'm very confident that he'll be able to continue governing. I'm sure he's anticipated this. Knowing him, he's the hardest worker you've ever seen. Knowing him, he'll be able to go right on through this and hopefully not miss a beat.”

Trump made the announcement in a tweet.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” he wrote.

A White House source told Fox News shortly after the president’s tweet that he and the first lady are “fine” and are in the quarantine process at the White House.

Melania Trump also tweeted, "As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, also confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

“This evening I received confirmation that both President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the SARS-coV-2- virus,” Conley said. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” he continued.

He added: “Rest assured I expected the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

