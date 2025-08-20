Cowboys head coach predicts Micah Parsons will play Week 1 despite ongoing contract dispute: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys are set to kick off the 2025 NFL regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, and one very large question looms over the team.

Will star edge rusher Micah Parsons be on the field for the Cowboys?

While Parsons and the Cowboys’ front office remain silent on a potential contract extension, head coach Brian Schottenheimer said Wednesday that he believes the pass rusher will be playing Week 1.

"I feel good about that, yeah," he said when asked if he thought Parsons would be suiting up Week 1, per The Dallas Morning News.

"I feel good that Micah is going to be out there against the Philadelphia Eagles."

Parsons has been at the Cowboys’ training camp facility in Oxnard, California, but he has been watching practices from the sideline. And though he’s been spotted next to Jerry Jones, the team owner and general manager, talks between the star edge rusher’s representatives and the Cowboys’ front office have not progressed at all.

Parsons was asked about contract talks this past week at training camp, where he simply said, "My mouth is closed."

Jones said publicly he does not intend on trading Parsons despite his request, which he posted on social media.

"I would say to our fans, ‘Don’t lose any sleep over this,’" Jones said, via the Star-Telegram.

That comment came after Parsons didn’t just request a trade but also laid out his frustrations over how contract discussions have unfolded this offseason.

"Yes, I wanted to be here. I did everything I could to show that I wanted to be a Cowboy and wear the star on my helmet. I wanted to play in front of the best fans in sports and make this America’s team once again —the team my pops and I grew up cheering for way up in Harrisburg, PA. Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here," Parsons wrote in his post.

"I no longer want to be held to closed-door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans, and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done."

Since Parsons aired out his dirty laundry with the team, many have speculated what the future holds for the Penn State product, who has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since entering the league.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter recently said on his podcast that he believes Parsons and the Cowboys are heading for a "divorce."

"You can’t get a deal done if you’re not even talking," Schefter said. "And the two sides haven’t had any negotiations since last March or early April. It sounds like, at this point, it’s personal. It sounds like each side is dug in. The Cowboys have come out and said what they said publicly at the start of training camp, which Micah didn’t like. Micah came out and asked to be traded, said he was ready to move on from Dallas, which I’m sure they didn’t like. Right now, both sides seem to be angry.

"Have other people put those feelings aside in the past and figured out a way to work out a deal? Yeah. I don’t see that happening here."

Parsons is set to play this season on his fifth-year option, which the team picked up before the start of the 2024 campaign, at a value of $24 million. The Cowboys also have the option to franchise tag Parsons for two more seasons after 2025 if they can’t reach a long-term deal.

