Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys get defensive line help via trade with Raiders

The NFL trade deadline is next Tuesday

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

With a 5-2 record, the Dallas Cowboys are getting some veteran presence on the defensive line to begin their playoff push.

The Cowboys acquired Jonathan Hankins from the Las Vegas Raiders in a trade on Tuesday.

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins #90 and defensive end Clelin Ferrell #99 of the Las Vegas Raiders run off the field at halftime of their game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20. 

Defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins #90 and defensive end Clelin Ferrell #99 of the Las Vegas Raiders run off the field at halftime of their game against the Houston Texans at Allegiant Stadium on Oct. 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Texans 38-20.  (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Hankins, 30, was a second-round draft pick in 2013 by the New York Giants. He spent four seasons in East Rutherford before playing one with the Indianapolis Colts. He's been with the Raiders since 2018.

In his 10-year career, he's played in 133 of a possible 145 games, starting in 117 of them.

Hankins has 14.5 sacks in his career, with almost half of them — 7.0 to be exact — coming in his second NFL season with Big Blue. However, as a tackle, his role will be more so to stop the run in the trenches — Dallas allows 120.1 rushing yards per game, the 12th most in the NFL.

Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a stop against Justin Jackson #22 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after a stop against Justin Jackson #22 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at SoFi Stadium on Oct. 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Cowboys will have to face some tough running games in their next few contests — they will face the Chicago Bears and Giants in two of their next four games, who rank first and second in rushing yards per game, respectively.

They also will have to face Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, Jonathan Taylor, Dameon Pierce, Travis Etienne and Derrick Henry throughout the remainder of the season.

Hankins had started in all but two games he played in his first four seasons as a Raider, but in five games played this year, he's started only one.

Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&amp;T Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. 

Johnathan Hankins #90 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL game at AT&amp;T Stadium on Nov. 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas.  (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Raiders also sent Dallas a 2023 seventh-rounder, while Dallas gave them a sixth-rounder for next year's NFL Draft.