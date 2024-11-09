Cowboys' Dak Prescott planning to have season-ending surgery: report

The worst-case scenario has come to fruition for Dak Prescott.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is reportedly planning season-ending surgery for the hamstring he injured Sunday.

Team owner Jerry Jones was hoping Prescott would be able to avoid surgery, but after his son, Stephen, said the team was planning to place the quarterback on injured reserve, it makes sense why.

Prescott will get an opinion from one more specialist before making the decision, but all signs point to having the surgery, which is typically followed by a four-month recovery.

Prescott partially tore his right hamstring off the bone. Cameras showed Prescott grimacing as he threw a pass to wide receiver Jalen Brooks on the play after the apparent injury. After the game, Prescott detailed what he felt at the time.

"I felt it when I was getting up from the run. I can't even say that I felt it running," Prescott said. "The tackle, maybe something on the tackle. Yeah, I don't know. But when I was standing up, I felt something, actually. Didn't think it was much. You get tired. It's a physical game. A lot of times you feel different things, and they kind of go away."

Prescott broke his ankle in 2022 and had surgery on his thumb in 2022. If it is the end of the road for Prescott, he'll have finished the 2024 season with 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 64.7% completion percentage.

Cooper Rush stepped in for Prescott against the Falcons and finished the game with 115 passing yards and a touchdown. Rush is expected to start in Week 10 against the Eagles. Trey Lance , the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, could see some action as soon as Sunday.

Just hours before the Cowboys' season opener against the Cleveland Browns, it was announced Prescott had agreed to a four-year, $240 million contract extension.

The deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history . After throwing for 4,516 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2023, he has appeared to regress this season.

The Cowboys have dealt with some considerable injuries this season, with pass rusher Micah Parsons already missing four games. The lack of a running game has also put more pressure on Prescott this season.

Last year marked the third consecutive season the Cowboys went 12-5, but they were upset at home by the Green Bay Packers as the No. 2 seed in the NFC.

After winning back-to-back games against the Giants and Steelers, the Cowboys have lost three in a row. Now at 3-5, their schedule isn't getting any easier. They return home for their NFC East showdown with the Eagles Sunday..

Fox News' Chantz Martin contributed to this report.

