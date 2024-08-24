Trey Lance, No. 3 pick of 2021 NFL Draft, throws 5 interceptions in preseason game

Trey Lance got the start for the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game Saturday, and it's safe to say it was uneven.

The No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft threw for 323 yards on 67.3% passing, but he also threw five interceptions in a 26-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He also was their leading rusher, gaining 90 yards on 11 carries, one of which was a touchdown on a 46-yard run.

His first pick came in the second quarter at midfield. During his team's first drive of the third quarter, Lance marched his team into the red zone but threw his second pick of the game going for a touchdown.

After Dallas scored on its next two drives, each of Lance's final three drives ended in an interception, including a pick-six. All three of those picks came in the final 4:14 of the game, with the final one coming on the last play of the game.

The Cowboys were at the Chargers' 20-yard line, going for the tie, but Lance's pass to the end zone was snagged by the Chargers' Robert Kennedy.

It's been a rough career so far for Lance, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers after they traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in that draft to snag who they thought was the heir to Jimmy Garoppolo.

After taking over the starting role in 2022, Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, and the emergence of Brock Purdy pushed Lance to the side.

San Fran traded Lance to Dallas almost exactly one year ago for a fourth-round pick.

At the moment, Lance figures to be the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. The Cowboys declined Lance's fifth-year option this offseason, so Lance will become a free agent after this year.