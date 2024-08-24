Expand / Collapse search
Dallas Cowboys

Trey Lance, No. 3 pick of 2021 NFL Draft, throws 5 interceptions in preseason game

Lance was drafted by the 49ers

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Trey Lance got the start for the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game Saturday, and it's safe to say it was uneven.

The No. 3 pick of the 2021 draft threw for 323 yards on 67.3% passing, but he also threw five interceptions in a 26-19 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

He also was their leading rusher, gaining 90 yards on 11 carries, one of which was a touchdown on a 46-yard run.

Trey Lance of the Dallas Cowboys walks off the field after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

His first pick came in the second quarter at midfield. During his team's first drive of the third quarter, Lance marched his team into the red zone but threw his second pick of the game going for a touchdown.

After Dallas scored on its next two drives, each of Lance's final three drives ended in an interception, including a pick-six. All three of those picks came in the final 4:14 of the game, with the final one coming on the last play of the game.

The Cowboys were at the Chargers' 20-yard line, going for the tie, but Lance's pass to the end zone was snagged by the Chargers' Robert Kennedy.

Trey Lance of the Dallas Cowboys looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of a preseason game at AT&T Stadium Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

It's been a rough career so far for Lance, who was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers after they traded up from No. 12 to No. 3 in that draft to snag who they thought was the heir to Jimmy Garoppolo.

After taking over the starting role in 2022, Lance suffered a season-ending injury in Week 2, and the emergence of Brock Purdy pushed Lance to the side.

San Fran traded Lance to Dallas almost exactly one year ago for a fourth-round pick.

Trey Lance (19) of the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott (4) embrace after a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium Aug. 24, 2024, in Arlington, Texas.  (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

At the moment, Lance figures to be the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. The Cowboys declined Lance's fifth-year option this offseason, so Lance will become a free agent after this year.