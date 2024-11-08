Expand / Collapse search
New York Jets

How Donald Trump's victory could directly affect the New York Jets

Owner Woody Johnson was ambassador to the UK during Trump's presidency

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Donald Trump stopped owning professional football teams almost 40 years ago, but he still has his fingerprints on one of them.

After winning the 2024 election, there is a realistic chance the New York Jets could be directly affected.

That's because their owner, Woody Johnson, could return to his role as Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Donald Trump and Woody Johnson

Donald Trump and Woody Johnson attend the New York Jets kickoff luncheon party at Cipriani Wall Street Aug. 27, 2008, in New York.  (Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

CBS Sports reports the Jets are preparing for that very situation. SportsNet New York says some in the organization expect Johnson to work alongside Trump again.

In a conference call to discuss his firing of Robert Saleh, Johnson was referred to as "Ambassador Johnson" by Jets PR.

Johnson ditched the Jets to work for Trump in January 2017, giving his brother, Chris, full control of the team.

While Chris was in charge, the Jets made some questionable moves. Chris fired former general manager Mike Maccagnan in 2019, just weeks after the NFL Draft. 

Woody speaking at Trump rally

Former President Trump, left, listens as Robert Wood Johnson, chairman and owner of the New York Jets, speaks during a Nevada Republican caucus night watch party in Las Vegas Feb. 8, 2024.  (Ian Maule/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Chris then hired Joe Douglas, who then hired Saleh as the team's head coach to replace Adam Gase. Saleh's hiring came just days before President Biden was inaugurated.

Woody, however, fired Saleh five games into this season after the Jets started 2-3. They lost their first three games after Saleh's firing but got back in the win column Oct. 31 against the Houston Texans.

Donald Trump and Woody Johnson

Donald Trump and Woody Johnson (AP Newsroom/Imagn)

There was speculation Johnson fired Saleh because the team lost in London.

