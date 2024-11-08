How Donald Trump's victory could directly affect the New York Jets

Donald Trump stopped owning professional football teams almost 40 years ago, but he still has his fingerprints on one of them.

After winning the 2024 election, there is a realistic chance the New York Jets could be directly affected.

That's because their owner, Woody Johnson, could return to his role as Trump's ambassador to the United Kingdom.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

CBS Sports reports the Jets are preparing for that very situation. SportsNet New York says some in the organization expect Johnson to work alongside Trump again.

In a conference call to discuss his firing of Robert Saleh, Johnson was referred to as "Ambassador Johnson" by Jets PR.

Johnson ditched the Jets to work for Trump in January 2017, giving his brother, Chris, full control of the team.

While Chris was in charge, the Jets made some questionable moves. Chris fired former general manager Mike Maccagnan in 2019, just weeks after the NFL Draft.

AL MICHAELS BLASTS OFFICIATING AT END OF THRILLING RAVENS-BENGALS GAME: 'TOO MANY GAMES END THIS WAY'

Chris then hired Joe Douglas, who then hired Saleh as the team's head coach to replace Adam Gase. Saleh's hiring came just days before President Biden was inaugurated.

Woody, however, fired Saleh five games into this season after the Jets started 2-3. They lost their first three games after Saleh's firing but got back in the win column Oct. 31 against the Houston Texans.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There was speculation Johnson fired Saleh because the team lost in London.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.