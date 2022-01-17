Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Mike McCarthy explain final play, coach says he was told time would be back on clock

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy and quarterback Dak Prescott tried to explain what happened in the waning moments of their 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC wild-card playoff round Sunday.

With 14 seconds left, Prescott took off running on a QB draw play and slid down up the field with a few seconds remaining. The team tried to huddle back up to snap the ball but it wasn’t repositioned in time. It appeared the NFL official had some difficulty getting through the Cowboys’ offensive line as he was trying to make sure the ball was properly spotted.

McCarthy said he expected the league office to put time back on the clock.

"I've never seen that come down the way it came down, as far as the collision between the umpire and the quarterback. We were trying to get inside the 30-yard line to set up the last play. The mechanics were intact from our end of it," he said. "The communication that I was given on the sideline was that they were reviewing it, they were going to put time back on the clock. The next thing I know, they’re running off the field. That’s the only facts I have for you."

When asked again whether he was told time would be back on the clock, McCarthy replied, "Ya, I thought they were going to put time back on the clock."

Prescott said he thought he had enough time to spike the ball. He said the play is something the team had practiced.

"I made the call knowing that we’re going to get some yards and get down, and I’ve got to clock it. Knowing that situation, something we’ve practiced over and over again. Ran, went and got some yards, went down, as I was getting behind Tyler saw four seconds left, thought it was time to make sure everybody was set. Then honestly, just got hit from behind … saw two seconds and thought I could get the snap and get it down before time expired, and I’m not sure exactly what happened other than that."

Referee Alex Kemp explained in a pool report that the ball was being spotted properly and there was no replay assist or call on the play.